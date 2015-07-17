Hear Two New Don Henley Songs From ‘Cass County’ Album

Don Henley has settled on a release date for his long-gestating new solo effort, Cass County — and revealed the complete lengthy list of famous friends who joined him for the sessions.

Due out Sept. 25, Cass County is preceded by an album trailer (which you can watch below) and a double-sided first single, "Take a Picture of This" and "That Old Flame," which is now available for purchase through digital outlets. You can listen to the songs above and below.

A fall solo tour is also in the works with Shawn Colvin as a featured support act, and each ticket ordered for any of the dates will come with a Cass County deluxe CD.

Cass County is being sold in a variety of configurations, including a 12-song standard CD and a 16-track deluxe version, both of which will be available on CD, and digitally. The album will also be pressed onto 180-gram vinyl, and for hardcore Henley fans, there's a super deluxe version that adds a 50-page booklet with exclusive photos, collector postcards, the deluxe CD, and deluxe double-disc vinyl. In addition, Henley's online store is offering a limited number of bundles that add a T-shirt and 12x12 lithograph.

"I can truthfully say, I enjoyed making this record more than any record I've made in my career because of the people who participated," says Henley in a press release. "John Sebastian was dead right in 1965 or 1966 when he wrote that song 'Nashville Cats.' It's still true all these years later. There are some amazing musicians here."

Listen to Don Henley's 'That Old Flame' Featuring Martina McBride

Don Henley 'Cass County' Standard Track Listing

"Bramble Rose" (featuring Mick Jagger & Miranda Lambert)

"The Cost of Living" (featuring Merle Haggard)

"Take a Picture of This"

"Waiting Tables"

"No, Thank You"

"Praying for Rain"

"Words Can Break Your Heart"

"That Old Flame" (featuring Martina McBride)

"When I Stop Dreaming" (featuring Dolly Parton)

"A Younger Man"

"Train in the Distance"

"Where I Am Now"

Don Henley 'Cass County' Deluxe Track Listing

"Bramble Rose" (featuring Mick Jagger & Miranda Lambert)

"The Cost of Living" (featuring Merle Haggard)

"No, Thank You"

"Waiting Tables"

"Take a Picture of This"

"Too Far Gone"

"That Old Flame" (featuring Martina McBride)

"The Brand New Tennessee Waltz"

"Words Can Break Your Heart"

"When I Stop Dreaming" (featuring Dolly Parton)

"Praying for Rain"

"Too Much Pride"

"She Sang Hymns Out of Tune"

"Train in the Distance"

"A Younger Man"

"Where I Am Now"

Watch Don Henley's 'Cass County' Official Trailer