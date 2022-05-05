Dolly Parton Contemplating Collaboration With the Rolling Stones

Dolly Parton, who was recently voted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame's latest class, is considering ideas for an album of rock music.

In a new interview with Billboard, Parton said the record may have to include a collaboration with a band that knows a thing or two about the subject: the Rolling Stones.

"I’ve always wanted to do the song 'Satisfaction,'" Parton said. "That’s one of my husband’s favorite songs. And I may have to drag Mick [Jagger]’s guys up there to help me sing it."

Parton's concept involves more than a song, adding that she's considering an album that features various rock bands supporting her.

"I thought about writing a song called 'Rock of Ages,' where I get all the great old rock ‘n’ rollers, the people that I have always admired and respected," she said. "I didn’t follow rock music that much, but my husband is a rock ‘n’ roll freak. He loves all the groups and all the great stuff. I just liked certain records. I may do up a version of something like [Lynyrd Skynyrd’s] “Free Bird” and do my own versions of some classic things that I think would make good rock ‘n’ roll songs."

Parton also mentioned that she's still unsure about whether or not she will attend the upcoming Rock Hall induction ceremony in the fall.

"If I do, I’m going to sing the hardest style rock ‘n’ roll song I could ever muster up just to show that I can do it," she said. "I don’t know what I’ll do. … But I’ll do something to make it fun and to be forgiven for my mistake. To earn my title."