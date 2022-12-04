Dolly Parton to Cover Prince, Rolling Stones on Rock Album

Dolly Parton has revealed a few more details about her upcoming rock album, which she decided to make after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year.

She’s previously said that former Journey singer Steve Perry would be heard on the LP and that she was aiming to have Robert Plant and Jimmy Page guest on a new cover of Led Zeppelin classic "Stairway to Heaven." In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (video below), she unveiled the record's title and said it would also include songs by Prince, the Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd, along with some original pieces.

"I'm a rock star now – that's what they say!" Parton laughed. "That was such an honor. You know, I'm making an album too because I have to live up to all that hype. Honestly, I was sincere – I didn't mean to start any controversy, but when they said they wanted to put me in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I always thought that was for people who spent their whole life working to be in rock 'n' roll. You don't see Led Zeppelin in the Country Music Hall of Fame...although they could!"

But she added: "I found out it was more than that. So, when I realized what it was, I said if they put me in anyway, I would certainly accept it gracefully. Which I did; I even wrote a song about it to kinda tell the story about it."

Saying she was "very honored" and "very proud," she continued: "I'd always thought I might want to do a rock record, because my husband is a rock 'n' roll freak. I thought, 'If I'm ever gonna do it, now's the time. It's gonna come out next fall, and you know what I'm calling it: Rock Star… I am going to have some cameo people...we're gonna have some great iconic songs like 'Purple Rain,' '(Can't Get No) Satisfaction,' 'Stairway to Heaven,' 'Free Bird.'"

Watch Dolly Parton on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'