Dolly Parton’s Sister Sounds Off After Thanksgiving Halftime Show

People had strong opinions after Dolly Parton performed in a Dallas Cowboys cheerleader uniform last week. Her sister's opinion might be strongest.

Parton performed during halftime of the Thanksgiving (Nov. 23) game between the Washington Commanders and Cowboys.

The performance kicked off the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign (Parton made a $1 million donation).

Most of the conversation afterward was about Parton's outfit.

With the actual Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders surrounding her, Parton performed in a barely modified version of the their famous outfit. Many reactions to Parton's performance looked like this:

Some people were confused or even offended by her performance. CBS broadcaster Tony Romo was very excited, but his partner Jim Nantz didn't know how to feel:

Honestly, we struggled to find the worst of Twitter — maybe our algorithm is especially rosy — but they're out there, and Parton's sister Stella knows it. On Sunday morning (Nov. 26), she said enough is enough.

Who Is Dolly Parton's Sister, Stella Parton?

"I personally thought my big sister Dolly was cute as hell in her Dallas Cowboys cheerleading costume at the half time show on Thanksgiving," she begins in a post to the world.

Nothing controversial there, right?

"Those of you being so critical of a 77 year old kicking up her heels ... " she continues, signaling a "brace for this" is coming:

"... I say f--k yourself. Shame on you, not her."

The nature of Dolly and Stella Parton's relationship is not clear, but on social media, the younger Stella, 74, has always been honest about how she feels about what Dolly is up to. This new commentary about her Thanksgiving performance comes several years after she was critical of the Country Music Hall of Famer's response (or lack of) to the #MeToo movement.

An article in the Guardian recapped her thoughts on that issue. On X (formerly Twitter), Stella Parton identifies as a singer-songwriter, actor, author and human rights activist. She's recorded nearly two dozen albums and enjoyed four Top 20 hits in the mid to late-1970s. Her biggest was "I Want to Hold You In My Dreams Tonight," a Top 10 from 1975.

Stella Parton is the sixth of 12 Parton children. Dolly Parton is fourth-oldest.

