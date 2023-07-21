Hear Dolly Parton’s Cover of Queen’s ‘We Are the Champions’

Dolly Parton has released a cover of Queen's "We Are the Champions," the latest cut off her upcoming Rockstar album, due in November.

You can hear the song below.

"We Are the Champions" marks the fourth song released off Parton's star-studded Rockstar, which she made in response to her 2022 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. It also includes a short coda of the Queen classic "We Will Rock You."

Parton previously teased Rockstar with the self-penned "World on Fire," a cover of Heart's "Magic Man" featuring Ann Wilson and the original track "Bygones," featuring Rob Halford, Nikki Sixx and John 5.

The 30-song Rockstar features a slew of high-profile guests, including Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Steve Perry, Sting, Steven Tyler, Stevie Nicks, Elton John and several more. The country icon will put her spin on several classic rock staples, including "Open Arms," "Purple Rain," "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," "Stairway to Heaven" and "Free Bird." The LP arrives on Nov. 17.

"I'm so excited to finally present my first rock 'n' roll album, Rockstar!" Parton said in a previous statement. "I am very honored and privileged to have worked with some of the greatest iconic singers and musicians of all time, and to be able to sing all the iconic songs throughout the album was a joy beyond measure. I hope everybody enjoys the album as much as I've enjoyed putting it together!"

Halford praised his collaborator as "just this walking beacon of love and happiness and joy that she spreads" in a recent SiriusXM interview, "and the talent that she has when you think about the thousands and thousands of songs that she's written. She was always a success, but in the way that she can kind of fade in and out of things in rock 'n' roll. She stuck to it, and wow, she's roaring right now."