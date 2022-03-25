Watch Def Leppard’s New Carnivalesque ‘Kick’ Video

Def Leppard have shared a carnivalesque music video for their recently released single, "Kick."

The video features the band playing the song for a collection of eclectically dressed, Cirque du Soleil-style performers donning feathers, beads, mohawks and more, resembling something like a scene from The Rocky Horror Picture Show. At the end of the video, the band poses stoically in front of a carnival marquee reading, "Wall of Death: The Most Sensational Attraction in the World."

You can watch the video below.

"Kick" serves as Def Leppard's first new song in over six years and will appear on their upcoming studio album, Diamond Star Halos, which is slated to arrive on May 27.

Diamond Star Halos, Def Leppard's first album since 2015's self-titled LP, harks back to the band's original '70s glam rock influences like David Bowie, Mott the Hoople and T. Rex; the title of the album is itself a reference to a Marc Bolan lyric from "Bang a Gong (Get it On)."

Def Leppard recorded the album over the course of the last two years across various parts of the world, with singer Joe Elliott based in Ireland, bassist Rick Savage in England and guitarists Phil Collen, Vivian Campbell and drummer Rick Allen in the United States. Several guest performers also recorded parts for the album, including Alison Krauss ("This Guitar" and "Lifeless") and Bowie pianist Mike Garson ("Goodbye for Good This Time" and "Angels [Can't Help You Now]").

Diamond Star Halos is currently available for preorder. Def Leppard will have a chance to promote the new music in person when they head out on the long-delayed Stadium Tour with Motley Crue, Poison and Joan Jett, which is set to begin on June 16 and conclude on Sept. 9.