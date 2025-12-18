Def Leppard will head to Europe, India, the U.K. and Asia after kicking off 2026 with a dozen U.S. shows.

Joe Elliott says the group will dig "a little deeper in the set" on those initial U.S. stops, all of which happen in February. "We're planning something completely different to anything that we've done in the past," he confirmed on the UCR Podcast.

There's an emotional homecoming on tap, as well, when Def Leppard plays a June concert in Sheffield, England. Tickets for these 2026 stops are available through the group's official web site. See the latest Def Leppard dates, cities and venues below, along with a continuously updated list of rock's biggest 2026 tours.

Def Leppard Promises All the 'Bells and Whistles'

Def Leppard begins 2026 with February appearances at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, marking their third Las Vegas residency. "The usual thing with Vegas, is that you're putting on a show, not doing a gig," Elliott added. "So that's exactly what it's going to be – [with all of the] bells and whistles for, sure."

They're coming off a packed slate that included a string of concerts between May and August 2025 with Bret Michaels, Extreme and the Struts. Later in the year, they co-headlined Rock the Tides in November on Mexico's Riviera Maya with Motley Crue. Michaels and Extreme were joined there by fellow support acts Buckcherry, Living Colour.

Def Leppard in concert in 1981. (Gary Gershoff, Getty Images) Def Leppard in concert in 1981. (Gary Gershoff, Getty Images) loading...

Def Leppard began 2025 without longtime guitarist Vivian Campbell, who was recovering from a bone marrow transplant as he continued a battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma dating back to 2013. He would be out for eight months, though Campbell provided a positive health update in January. He finally returned just in time for a May concert in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

READ MORE: All 145 Original Def Leppard Songs Ranked Worst to Best

Their last studio album remains 2022's Diamond Star Halos, which reached the Top 10 in both the U.S. and U.K. Def Leppard's most recent release was 2024's Pyromania: 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition.

Def Leppard 2026 World Tour

2/3 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

2/5 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

2/7 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

2/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

2/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

2/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

2/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

2/19 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

2/21 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

2/24 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

2/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

2/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

3/25 – Shillong, India @ Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

3/27 – Mumbai, India @ Jio World Garden

3/29 – Bengaluru, India @ Nice Grounds

6/13 – Rattvik, Sweden @ Dalhalla

6/16 – Helsinki, Finland @ Veikkaus Arena

6/19 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

6/21 – Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting 2026

6/23 – Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhallen

6/26 – Belfast, U.K. @ Belsonic

6/28 – Glasgow, U.K. @ OVO Hydro

6/30 – Sheffield, U.K. @ Utilita Arena Sheffield

7/2 – London, U.K. @ The O2

7/4 – Birmingham, U.K. @ BP Pulse Live

7/6 – Manchester, U.K. @ Co-op Live

7/8 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

7/29-8/1 – Wacken, Germany @ Wacken Open Air 2026

8/2 – Dubai, United Arab Emirates @ Coca-Cola Arena