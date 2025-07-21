Def Leppard Announces Their First Tour Dates for 2026

Def Leppard has confirmed their first 2026 shows, returning with a new 12-show residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. See complete dates below.

This is Def Leppard's third run in Las Vegas, following sold-out performances in 2013 and 2019. "Las Vegas has always been such a main attraction for Def Leppard," frontman Joe Elliott said in an official statement.

For more information on "Def Leppard, Live at Caesars Palace: The Las Vegas Residency," visit ticketmaster.com/defleppard. All shows begin at 8 p.m. local time.

READ MORE: All 145 Original Def Leppard Songs Ranked Worst to Best

Def Leppard played 1987's Hysteria in its entirety in 2013 during their initial Las Vegas residency. The band opened for themselves as the humorously named Ded Flatbird. "We went out and played some really obscure and really deep tracks from Def Leppard's history," guitarist Vivian Campbell told UCR. "That was a lot of fun for me personally."

Their 2019 Vegas shows took a more expansive look back, with a 23-song set that included material from throughout Def Leppard's career: There were eight songs from Hysteria, four from 1983's Pyromania and two each from 1981's High 'n' Dry, 1992's Adrenalize and 2015's Def Leppard.

Watch Def Leppard’s 2026 Las Vegas Residency Trailer

When Do Def Leppard's Vegas Tickets Go On Sale?

Tickets for the group's 12 just-announced 2026 shows go on sale starting at 10 a.m. PT Friday, July 25. Some presales begin tomorrow.

The Def Leppard fan club ticketing kicks off at 10 a.m. PT Tuesday, July 22. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning at the same time on Tuesday and continuing until 10 p.m. PT Thursday, July 24, through the Citi Entertainment program.

Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, and members of Caesars Rewards Caesars Entertainment’s loyalty program will have access to presale tickets from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. PT on Thursday, July 24.

"There's no place on earth where you can have the likes of Adele, U2 and the Eagles all playing sold out shows on the same night!" Elliott added. "We're really looking forward to coming back for our third Vegas residency, and to do a run at the iconic Colosseum at Caesars Palace is such an honor given the giants that have blessed that stage."

Def Leppard, Live at Caesars Palace: The Las Vegas Residency

8 p.m. 2/3 2026, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

8 p.m. 2/5 2026, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

8 p.m. 2/7 2026, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

8 p.m. 2/10 2026, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

8 p.m. 2/12 2026, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

8 p.m. 2/14 2026, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

8 p.m. 2/17 2026, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

8 p.m. 2/19 2026, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

8 p.m. 2/21 2026, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

8 p.m. 2/24 2026, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

8 p.m. 2/26 2026, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

8 p.m. 2/28 2026, Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas

Def Leppard Albums Ranked From their metal-edged debut to their pop breakthrough to the recent records, we rank every single LP. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

You Think You Know Def Leppard?