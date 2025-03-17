Def Leppard Recruits Bret Michaels and Extreme for Summer Shows

Def Leppard has added seven new dates to their summer tour plans, and invited Bret Michaels, the Struts and Extreme to join the fun.

Those acts will take turns opening for the British hard rockers on the newly announced dates. You can see the full Def Leppard 2025 summer tour itinerary below. Their plans include over a dozen previously announced headlining and festival appearances.

Read More: The Heaviest Song by 11 Big Hair Metal Bands

Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on pre-sale via Citi on Tuesday, March 18, with general sales starting Friday, March 21.

Earlier this year Def Leppard released a cover of Ben E. King's "Stand by Me" to benefit victims of the Southern California wildfires. Their most recent album was 2022's Diamond Star Halos.

Def Leppard 2025 Tour Dates (newly announced in bold)



May 15: San Juan, Puetro Rico - Coliseo de Puerto Rico

May 17: Ocean City, MD - Boardwalk Rock 2025

June 19: Milwaukee, WI - Summerfest

June 21: Thackerville, OK - WinStar World Casino

June 23: Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP (w / Bret Michaels)

June 25: Birmingham, AL - Coca-Cola Amphitheater (w/ Bret Michaels)

June 28: Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata Event Center

July 1: Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater (w / the Struts)

July 3: Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

July 6: Quebec, Canada - FEQ 2025

July 9: Winnipeg, Canada - Princes Auto Stadium

July 10-13: Craven, Canada - Country Thunder Craven 2024

July 11: Edmonton, Canada - Rockin' Thunder

July 16: Ottawa, Canada - Ottawa Blues Festival 2025

July 18: Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort

July 20: Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the arts (w / the Struts)

July 22: Saratoga Springs, NY - SPAC (w / Bret Michaels)

Aug. 12: Albuequerque, NM - Isleta Amphiteatre (w/ Bret Michaels)

Aug. 14: Des Moines, IA - Iowa State Fair Grandstand

Aug. 16: Springfield, IL - Illinois State Fair 2025

Aug. 20: Highland, CA - Yaamava Theater

Aug. 26: St. Paul, MN - Minnesota State Fair

Aug. 29: Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

Aug. 31: Virgina Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans (w / Extreme)