Hear Def Leppard’s ‘Stand By Me’ Cover to Benefit LA Fire Victims

Def Leppard has released a cover of Ben E. King's "Stand by Me" to benefit victims of the Southern California wildfires. You can listen to the song below.

All proceeds from the song will be donated to FireAid to assist in short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future disasters.

"Los Angeles and its surrounding area has always played a central role in Def Leppard's career, from it being where some of us are based and it being our U.S. hub for rehearsals, to being the city where we played our first-ever American gig," singer Joe Elliott said in a statement. "We feel blessed to be able to dedicate this song and give all the royalties to the amazing heroes in L.A. helping those affected by the fire. No better song."

READ MORE: FireAid Photo Gallery: The Benefit Show's Biggest Moments

Guitarist Phil Collen added: "In times of devastation, standing together is more important than ever. As a resident of Southern California for 35 years, I've witnessed the impact of wildfires as they continue to ravage communities across California. Our cover of Ben E. King's 'Stand by Me' is a tribute to resilience, unity and hope. All proceeds from our version will go directly to wildfire victims, helping those who need it most. Let's stand by each other and make a difference — because no one should face hardship alone."

Def Leppard's cover arrives the morning after dual FireAid benefit shows took place at Inglewood's Kia Forum and Intuit Dome. The shows featured performances from Green Day, the Black Crowes, Joni Mitchell, Rod Stewart, Lady Gaga and many other rock and pop acts.