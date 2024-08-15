Deep Purple and Yes Kick Off 2024 Tour: Set Lists, Videos

Deep Purple and Yes launched their joint 2024 tour on Wednesday night in Hollywood, Florida. See set lists and videos below.

The =1 More Time tour celebrates Deep Purple's latest studio album, also called =1, and 50 years of "Smoke on the Water." (Frontman Ian Gillan, in a recent interview with UCR, said he'd have preferred if the tour was called "Unleashed – not that it matters. It's a Deep Purple tour and we’re happy.")

Yes' latest tour follows 2023's Mirror to the Sky, but the group stuck with old favorites. Their most recent release was an expanded 4CD or limited-edition white vinyl anniversary box set of 1994's Talk.

Highlights from the evening included Deep Purple's live debut of "Show Me" from =1. Meanwhile, Yes offered the tour debuts of "Yours Is No Disgrace," "Clap" and "Siberian Khatru."

Watch Deep Purple Perform 'Smoke On the Water'

Sharing the stage wasn't always so easy. Deep Purple and Yes were both on the bill at the National Jazz and Blues Festival in 1970, a precursor to the U.K.s Reading Festival held at Plumpton in East Sussex, England – and both assumed they'd be the closing act.

Promoter Jack Barrie from London's legendary Marquee Club stepped in to negotiate a truce. "Jack said, 'Guys, would you mind going on a bit earlier? I don't want to push you, but it would help me and it would help the crowd,'" Ian Gillan remembered.

He said Deep Purple responded, "Yeah, sure. Okay, no worries." But then co-founding Deep Purple guitarist Ritchie Blackmore set fire to his amplifiers on stage – causing an explosion.

Watch Yes Perform 'Roundabout'

Joint North American dates with Deep Purple and Yes continue through September, with key stops in Houston, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto and Montreal, among others. Deep Purple appears as a solo act on Aug. 19 in Oklahoma. Their new LP was preceded by a 3CD/LP/Blu-ray super deluxe edition of Machine Head, home to "Smoke on the Water" as well as "Highway Star" and "Space Truckin.'"

Watch Deep Purple Perform 'Lazy Sod'

Deep Purple, Aug. 14, 2024, Hollywood, Florida, Set List

"Highway Star"

"A Bit on the Side"

"Hard Lovin' Man"

"Into the Fire"

"Uncommon Man" (Dedicated to Jon Lord)

"Lazy Sod"

"Lazy"

"Show Me" (live debut)

"Portable Door"

"Anya"

"Bleeding Obvious"

"Space Truckin'"

"Smoke on the Water"

Encore:

"Caught in the Act"

"Hush"

"Black Night"

Yes, Aug. 14, 2024, Hollywood, Florida, Set List

"Machine Messiah"

"I've Seen All Good People"

"Yours Is No Disgrace"

"Clap"

"Going for the One"

"Siberian Khatru"

"Roundabout"

"Starship Trooper"

