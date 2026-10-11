Watch Deen Castronovo Return to Journey: Set List and Videos

Journey returned to full power in San Antonio, Texas, last night (Oct. 10) with Deen Castronovo behind the drumkit once again.

"He crushed last night," guitarist Neal Schon raved in the comments section of an early Sunday morning Facebook post. "Deen was back in rare form," the guitarist added on X.

Castronovo suffered an unexplained medical emergency two songs into the band’s show in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Thursday (Oct. 8) and was taken to hospital. After a pause the concert continued with his tech, Steve Toomey, standing in.

Later Schon reported Castronovo was “doing great,” while a spokesperson said the drummer had been checked out by medics because he “wasn’t feeling well.”

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Ahead of his return he thanked fans for their support, saying: “While I haven’t been able to respond to everyone personally, please know how much your kindness and support mean to me.

“Tulsa, I’m so sorry I couldn’t finish the show with you all. Thank you to @jonathancainofficial, @nealschon and everyone at the BOK Center for lifting me up in prayer that night. Hearing about that touched my heart deeply.”

Castronovo appeared to be in good condition and spirits, delivering lead vocals on “Lights,” “Precious Time” and “Keep on Runnin,’” sharing vocals with Jonathan Cain on “Just the Same Way” and”Anytime,” and performing a solo.

The 26-track concert also featured keyboardist Jason Delatka taking leads on “Of a Lifetime,” “Girl Can’t Help It” and “Suzanne.”

Journey’s Final Frontier Tour continues until Nov. 28.

Watch Journey Perform ‘Be Good to Yourself’ in San Antonio

Watch Journey Perform ‘Who’s Crying Now’ in San Antonio

Watch Journey Perform ‘Faithfully’ in San Antonio

Journey – Frost Bank Center, San Antonio, TX – 10/10/26 – Set List

1. “Be Good to Yourself”

2. “Stone in Love”

3. “Ask the Lonely”

4. “Only the Young”

5. “Just the Same Way”

6. “Lights”

7. “Send Her My Love”

8. “Of a Lifetime”

9. “La Do Da”

10. “Escape”

11. “Girl Can't Help It”

12. “Precious Time”

13. “Chain Reaction”

14. “Dead or Alive”

15. “Anytime”

16. “Who's Crying Now”

17. “Open Arms”

18. “Never Walk Away”

19. “Keep On Runnin’”

20. “Suzanne”

21. “Wheel in the Sky”

22. “Faithfully”

23. “Don't Stop Believin’”

24. “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’”

25. “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)

26. “Any Way You Want It