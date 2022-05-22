Dee Snider Thinks He’s Played His Last Show

Twisted Sister vocalist Dee Snider said he believes he's performed his last concert and has turned his creative energies to other projects.

In a series of tweets over the last few days, Snider also discussed the band's attitude to its 2016 retirement and offered his opinion on groups that bow out only to reunite shortly thereafter.

Responding to a fan's question about future concerts, Snider said, "I am Dee Downer tonight. No, I don't tour anymore. I don't even think I'll do any more shows. I'm focusing on writing, directing and producing. Sorry man." He added that his artistic career "will continue, just different art."

When asked to say Twisted Sister would return, Snider replied, "I can't... but I love that you want us to." He continued: "Twisted Sister promised ourselves we wouldn't be like every other band, doing a farewell, then coming back. We always considered that a bullshit, pussy move.... Yeah, you know who I'm talking about (every artist who pulled that shit)."

Snider also reflected on the hit-or-miss nature of reunion shows. "Someone once wrote, 'When a reunion show is good, it makes you feel young again. But when a reunion show is bad it make you realize how old you have gotten.' I never want people to see me and feel they are old," he tweeted.

The singer also said that bands should continue to perform until they are absolutely certain they want to hang up their spurs, for the sake of their fans. "I don't think any band should retire unless they want to," he wrote. "Stay forever; your fans don't want you to go. But don't say farewell, sell us the higher priced ticket, the goodbye program, and the 'No More Tours' t-shirt... then come back a couple of years later!"