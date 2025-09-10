Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider explained why classic-era bassist Mark Mendoza won't be joining the band on their newly announced 2026 reunion tour.

"I can only simply say irreconcilable differences and leave it at that," Snider told radio host Eddie Trunk on Wednesday. "I can't get into the weeds. I can't go down that path and I won't, but irreconcilable differences, and people change. I'm not saying he changed. Maybe we changed, whatever it is."

In Mendoza's place will be Russell Pzutto, who played on Snider's last two solo albums, 2018's For the Love of Metal and 2021's Leave a Scar, and served as Mendoza's bass tech.

How Did Twisted Sister Choose Russell Pzutto for Their Reunion Tour?

Snider explained that all the members of Twisted Sister chose other musicians to fill in for them if needed. Pzutto's longtime affiliation with Twisted Sister and Snider made it an easy decision.

"He did an amazing job on those two [solo] albums," Snider enthused. "He was a great guy to tour with the band. All knew him from from years of working with Twisted, and again, he seemed like a likely choice.

"As a matter of fact, one time he was Mark's choice for to fill in for him," Snider continued. "And one gig, it was in Belgium at Graspop and Mark couldn't make it, and Russ stepped in and played with Twisted. So he actually has performed with Twisted once before."

When asked if Snider foresaw a scenario in which Mendoza could join Twisted Sister for a one-off show, the singer said: "I can't imagine it right now. I plead the Fifth. I can't go beyond that, but things have happened that I don't see being reconciled, hence the term 'irreconcilable differences.'"

What to Expect From Twisted Sister's Reunion Tour

Twisted Sister has not yet announced specific dates for their upcoming reunion tour, but Snider said that fans can expect more elaborate makeup and costumes than in the band's final days before calling it quits in 2016, at the behest of his wife and makeup artist and costume designer Suzette Snider.

"A lot of the guys were really down to just black jeans and a black leather vest [during the final shows]," Snider said. "Not me, I always like to throw a little pizzazz. But she's working on costumes for the tour ... She's not saying we should go back to what we wore in the '80s, but she said, 'I think that you should pay homage.' Maybe age-appropriate, some lipstick on the teeth like your old aunt."

As for whether he's up to the rigors of performing 90-minute sets each night, Snider said: "Right now it's off-season. It's been off-season for a while. But I'm not about to embarrass myself. I can't. I can't disappoint people. I can't disappoint myself. So I'll be ready."