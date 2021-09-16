Hear Death From Above 1979 Cover Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin”

Death From Above 1979 add a dance-punk edge to Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin’” in their new cover of the 1981 hit, available to stream exclusively at Amazon Music’s Rock Scene playlist.

The Canadian duo takes a more aggressive approach to the tune, stripping it to distorted bass, heavy drums, handclaps and a swirling synth pattern. "We made a kind of witchy version of the song that would make Steve Perry magically join Journey again," the band’s Sebastien Grainger said in a statement.

Their version of the Escape track follows the band's latest LP, Is 4 Lovers. They will promote the record with a trio of September concerts (including the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas), followed by a North American tour launching March 5, 2022, in Washington, D.C.

Journey, meanwhile, recently announced a six-date December residency at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. In July, they staged an intimate club concert at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom — their first live performance since New Year's Eve 2019 — with a revamped lineup featuring guitarist Neal Schon, keyboardist Jonathan Cain and singer Arnel Pineda, alongside a crew of new recruits: former drummer Deen Castronovo, bassist Marco Mendoza (filling in for Randy Jackson), drummer Narada Michael Walden and keyboardist-vocalist Jason Derlatka. Soon after, the band headlined Chicago's Lollapalooza festival, followed by a handful of August dates.

The group originally booked a 2020 tour with the Pretenders, but those plans were canceled due to COVID-19. "After going through the pandemic, I imagine that most everyone that has ever toured is dying to tour," Schon told Rolling Stone in early 2021. "I miss it so much, that energy you get from the audience that you throw back. I’m totally missing that. I’m sure everyone that has ever been onstage is missing that."