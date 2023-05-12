Dead and Company to Livestream Entire Final Tour

Dead & Company will livestream the entirety of their upcoming farewell tour.

The tour begins with a pair of shows in Los Angeles on May 19 and 20 and will conclude with a trio of concerts in San Francisco on July 14, 15 and 16. All 29 of the run's concerts will be livestreamed in 4K and HD and can be watched live or on-demand with 48 hours of unlimited playback. Single and multinight passes are on sale now.

Dead & Company, which was formed in 2015, consists of three original members of the Grateful Dead: Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, plus guitarist John Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," Weir said at the time of the tour's announcement. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."

It was recently announced, however, that Kreutzmann will not be participating in the upcoming tour. "Bill wants you to know that he is in good spirits, good health and he is not retiring," a statement from the band read. "This is the culmination of a shift in creative direction as we keep these songs alive and breathing in ways that we each feel is best to continue to honor the legacy of the Grateful Dead. The final tour will go on as planned with Bill's full endorsement and support."