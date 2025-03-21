Dead and Company Launch 2025 Sphere Residency: Set List and Video

Dead & Company launched their 2025 Las Vegas Sphere residency last night, carrying over several songs from their 2024 residency while also adding a live debut and new visual tricks to their set.

You can see photos and videos from the performance and a full set list below.

Dead & Company did something new right off the bat, opening their set with a cover of the Spencer Davis Group's "Gimme Some Lovin'," which they haven't played since forming in 2015. It was, however, a semi-regular fixture in the Grateful Dead's sets in the '80s and 1990.

Dead & Company Add New Visuals to Sphere Set

Other major updates to the band's set came in the visual department, according to Billboard. The band's signature Dancing Bears during "Bertha" got a digital facelift, transforming into multicolor pixels that combined to show the band playing live. Another new visual during "Don't Ease Me In" elicited a rapturous crowd response: a stack of old televisions making their way to the Sphere ceiling, only for one giant TV to come tumbling down the mountain.

Additional new visuals included a group of six masked and costumed people who "almost looked like Teletubbies in human form" striking various strange poses and holding a television that featured the band playing live. Uncle Sam returned as well, riding his motorcycle through a Dead-ified version of Las Vegas, featuring the "Terra-Pin Bowl" bowling alley and a sign for "Shakedown Street."

Dead & Company's current Sphere residency extends through May. You can see the full list of dates below.

Watch Dead & Company Play 'Gimme Some Lovin'' at the Sphere on 3/20/25

Watch Dead & Company Play 'Terrapin Station' at the Sphere on 3/20/25

Watch Dead & Company Play 'Scarlet Begonias' at the Sphere on 3/20/25

Watch Dead & Company Play 'Don't Ease Me In' at the Sphere on 3/20/25

Watch Dead & Company Play 'Bertha' at the Sphere on 3/20/25

Dead & Company, 3/20/25, Las Vegas Sphere Set List

Set 1

1. "Gimme Some Lovin'"

2. "Mississippi Half-Step Uptown Toodeloo"

3. "Bertha"

4. "New Speedway Boogie"

5. "Brown-Eyed women"

6. "Good Lovin'"

7. "Don't Ease Me In"

Set 2

8. "Feel Like a Stranger"

9. "Scarlet Begonias"

10. "Fire on the Mountain"

11. "Terrapin Station"

12. "Drums"

13. "Space"

14. "Standing on the Moon"

15. "Althea"

16. "Going Down the Road Feeling Bad"

17. "Knockin' on Heaven's Door"

18. "Touch of Grey"

Dead & Company Remaining 2025 Las Vegas Sphere Dates

Friday, March 21

Saturday, March 22

Thursday, March 27

Friday, March 28

Saturday, March 29

Thursday, April 17

Friday, April 18

Saturday, April 19

Thursday, April 24

Friday, April 25

Saturday, April 26

Friday, May 9

Saturday, May 10

Sunday, May 11

Thursday, May 15

Friday, May 16

Saturday, May 17