Dead and Company Announce Final Tour for Summer 2023

Dead & Company's final tour will take place next summer.

Guitarist Bob Weir shared the news on social media, writing: "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit, but don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."

In April, Rolling Stone reported that the band would stop touring after 2022. Weir and several other members of Dead & Company took to social media not long after to refute the story. "News to me," Weir tweeted. "Whew,” drummer Bill Kreutzmann added in response to Weir. "I thought you knew something that I didn't!" A statement from the band at the time clarified that no official decision had been made in regards to whether the band would cease performing after their summer 2022 tour, which launched in July.

Now, however, a decision has been made. According to Weir's post, the band will launch one final tour next summer. Further details are expected to be announced soon.

Originally formed in 2015, Dead & Company includes three original members of the Grateful Dead: Weir, Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, plus guitarist John Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti. Outside of Dead & Company, all three of the former Grateful Dead members have undertaken solo projects over the years.

"It's such a gift," Weir told Forbes earlier this year, "such a privilege to be able to make it from day to day, to be able to make my living and justify my existence by doing what I have fun doing. And what I really love to do, on a personal level, is I love to light up those faces as far back as I can see."