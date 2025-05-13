Dead and Company to Play Grateful Dead 60th Anniversary Shows

Dead and Company will perform a trio of concerts in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park this August in celebration of the Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary.

“We have some really big news,” San Francisco’ mayor Daniel Lurie declared in a video shared on social media. “Dead & Co., three shows, August 1st, 2nd and 3rd, right here in the city that is the home of the Grateful Dead. What better way to celebrate? We’ll see you out here in August.”

The announcement did not include any details regarding ticketing. A caption accompanying the video told fans to “stay tuned for more details from the band coming soon!”

The concerts will coincide with late Grateful Dead frontman Jerry Garcia’s birthday. The singer, who died in 1995, would have turned 83 on Aug. 1.

The Grateful Dead's San Francisco History

The Grateful Dead’s history is intrinsically intertwined with San Francisco, the city where the group was founded and rose to fame. In the ‘60s, the band famously lived among the hippies in the Haight-Ashbury district. The band’s popularity – and link with psychedelic LSD culture – made them musical figureheads of the era.

The Grateful Dead played many concerts in Golden Gate Park over the years. Some, like the Human Be-In in 1967 or the memorial event for Bill Graham in 1991, were large ticketed affairs. At other times, Garcia and his bandmates were known to randomly show up in the park to perform free shows unannounced.

Dead and Company – the Grateful Dead offshoot group featuring Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and John Mayer – last played San Francisco in 2023, when they closed their farewell tour with three shows at Oracle Park. More recently, the band has enjoyed successful residencies at the Sphere in Las Vegas, the most recent of which will wrap on May 17.