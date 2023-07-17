Dead and Company Play Final Show: Videos and Set List

Dead & Company played their final show on Sunday night, delivering a sprawling performance across two sets at San Francisco’s Oracle Park.

The night began with "Bertha," the opening track from the Grateful Dead's 1971 album Skull and Roses. From there, the group -- made up of former Grateful Dead members Bob Weir and Mickey Hart, alongside singer-guitarist John Mayer, keyboardist Jeff Chimenti, bassist Oteil Burbridge and drummer Jay Lane -- rocked through an array of classic material, along with several covers.

Highlights from set number one included a rendition of the Rascals’ “Good Lovin’,” beloved Deadhead favorite “Althea” and a pair of songs the band’s late leader, Jerry Garcia, released on his 1972 solo album: “Loser” and “Bird Song.”

Dead & Company stuck exclusively to Grateful Dead material for their second set, delivering an array of tunes from throughout the band’s long and influential career.

Just as impressive as the music were the visuals. Dead & Company have earned rave reviews for their drone shows during the farewell tour, and the final stop really was something to behold. At different points, the famous Grateful Dead Logo could be seen high above Oracle Park. At the end of the show, a giant skeleton in the sky tipped his hat to the fans.

The night ended with a three song encore made up of “Truckin’,” “Brokedown Palace” and “Not Fade Away.” See videos and the full set list from the concert below.

It was Mayer who was originally the driving force behind Dead & Company’s formation. The singer-songwriter, who was already a hugely successful solo artist, became a massive fan of the Grateful Dead sometime around 2011. In 2015, he befriended Weir, and soon the musicians began collaborating at occasional shows. Mayer was invited to join the surviving Grateful Dead members for a series of 50th anniversary shows, further setting things into motion.

Dead & Company was officially announced in fall of 2015, and the group would embark on their first tour that year. The band has remained active ever since, regularly heading out on summer treks and performing at some of the biggest festivals in the world.

"Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," Weir noted when the 2023 tour was unveiled, announcing that this tour would be Dead & Company’s last. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."

Dead & Company, Oracle Park, San Francisco, 7/16/23

1. “Bertha”

2. “Good Lovin'”

3. “Loser”

4. “High Time”

5. “Samson and Delilah”

6. “Althea”

7. "Dear Mr. Fantasy"

8. "Hey Jude"

9. “Bird Song”

10. “Help on the Way”

11. “Slipknot!”

12. “Franklin's Tower”

13. “Estimated Prophet”

14. “Eyes of the World”

15. "Drums"

16. "Space"

17. "Days Between"

18. "Cumberland Blues"

19. "Sugar Magnolia"

20. "Truckin'"

21. "Brokedown Palace"

22. "Not Fade Away"