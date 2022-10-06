Dead and Company Announce 2023 Final Tour Dates

Dead & Company have announced dates for their 2023 tour.

The band noted last month that the tour will be its final one together. "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit," guitarist and founding member of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir wrote on social media. "But don’t worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop."

The 2023 tour will launch on May 19 with two back-to-back concerts in Los Angeles and then continue across the U.S. It will wrap with another pair of shows on July 14 and 15 in New York City.

"Let's make the most of it, shall we?!" guitarist John Mayer wrote on Twitter.

Back in April, Rolling Stone reported that Dead & Company would stop touring after 2022, though at the time, this claim was refuted by members of the band, including Weir. "News to me," he tweeted. Now, however, it's been made official. In addition to Weir, original Grateful Dead members Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart are also part of the group, which was formed in 2015. Mayer, bassist Oteil Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti round out the band.

Advanced presale ticket registration for the 2023 tour is now available, with artist presale beginning on Oct. 12. A full list of concert dates can be seen below.

Dead and Company, 2023 Tour

May 19 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

May 23 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

May 26 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

May 28 - Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

May 30 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

June 1 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 3 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

June 5 - Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake

June 7 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

June 9 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

June 10 - Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

June 13 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

June 15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Citizen's Bank Park

June 17 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 18 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

June 21 - New York, NY @ Citi Field

June 22 - New York, NY @ Citi Field

June 25 - Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

June 27 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 1 - Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

July 2 - Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

July 3 - Boulder, CO @ Folsom Field

Juyl 7 - George, WA @ The Gorge

Juyl 8 - George, WA @ The Gorge

July 14 - San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park

July 15 - San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park