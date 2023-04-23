Bill Kreutzmann Won’t Take Part in Dead and Company’s Final Tour

Dead & Company announced that drummer Bill Kreutzmann won't take part in the band’s final tour, which takes place this summer.

In a statement released via social media remaining members Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and John Mayer said the decision was a mutual one based on artistic differences.

"Every day, things change," the message read. "After many long discussions and some good old-fashioned soul searching, we are letting you know that our brother Bill Kreutzmann will not be joining us on our final summer tour. Bill wants you to know that he is in good spirits, good health and he is not retiring."

It continued: "This is the culmination of a shift in creative direction as we keep these songs alive and breathing in ways that we each feel is best to continue to honor the legacy of the Grateful Dead. The final tour will go on as planned with Bill's full endorsement and support."

Dead & Company, formed in 2015, announced the last-ever road trip in October 2022 after guitarist Weir had previously said: "Well, it looks like that's it for this outfit, but don't worry, we will all be out there in one form or another until we drop." The tour commences in Los Angeles on May 19 and concludes in San Fransisco on July 15.

Kreutzmann had been forced to sit out a number of shows in recent years for health reasons. In 2022 he reported: "After a lifetime of playing special beats, it's almost no wonder that my heart came up with its own idea of rhythm. I wish my brothers in the band the best...and I look forward to meeting back up with them — and with you — before you know it."

On those occasions he was replaced by Weir's drummer Jay Lane. No confirmation of his replacement for the final tour was announced.