Bob Weir, the guitarist, singer, and co-founding member of the Grateful Dead, died today at the age of 78. Roughly five months ago, he played what would become his final concert.

It was August 3, 2025 at Golden Gate Park in San Francisco, when Dead & Company took the stage to perform the last of three shows honoring Grateful Dead’s 60th anniversary. The concert celebrated the band’s distinctive place in rock history, as well as its deeply intertwined connection to Bay Area culture. Though no one knew it would be Weir’s final show at the time, in retrospect it was a powerful celebration of his musical legacy.

Beneath bright blue skies -- the first time all weekend that Golden Gate Park wasn’t engulfed in fog -- Dead & Company delivered an engaging and captivating performance. Thousands of Deadheads, many of whom attended all three nights of the event, joined in communal sing-alongs and dances as the band rocked through a setlist of career highlights.

With his distinctive beard, customary hat and a black shawl draped over his shoulders, Weir looked like a psychedelic rock wizard, his moves and playing conjuring up images from Grateful Dead’s long a influential career.

What Did Dead & Company Play at Bob Weir's Last Show?

The night began with an uplifting cover of Sam Cooke’s “Good Times,” followed by classic tunes “China Cat Sunflower” into the traditional “I Know You Rider.” A rendition of “They Love Each Other,” released on Jerry Garcia’s 1976 solo album Reflections, came next, followed by a “Shakedown Street” jam that featured interpolations of Michael Jackson's “Wanna Be Startin' Somethin” and the Commodores’ “Brick House.” The first set closed with a high-energy performance of “Deal,” another gem from Garcia’s solo discography.

After a brief break, Dead & Company returned for a second set, featuring special guest Trey Anastasio. The Phish rocker helped deliver "Scarlet Begonias" and "Fire on the Mountain." Moments later, Grahame Lesh -- son of late Grateful Dead bassist, Phil Lesh -- joined to cover Robbie Robertson's “Broken Arrow,” before later playing with the band on “Cumberland Blues.”

After soaring into improvisational jams on “Drums” and “Space,” singer John Mayer led Dead & Company through invigorating renditions of “Sugaree” and “Sugar Magnolia.”

The final song of the night -- and thus the final performance of Weir’s life -- was “Touch of Grey,” Grateful Dead’s classic 1987 single and their only Top 10 hit.

Following the final notes, Weir and his fellow musicians joined center stage as the thousands in attendance cheered their approval. The men wrapped their arms around each other and delivered a group bow before Weir and drummer Mickey Hart stepped forward for one last moment in the spotlight. It was an emotional end a heartfelt celebration, one that now is cemented in rock history.

Watch Bob Weir Performing 'Touch of Grey' With Dead & Company During His Final Show