David Lee Roth Wants Six Versions of Kiss, Five of Him

David Lee Roth said he believed six versions of Kiss could be on tour at the same time in the future. He also said five versions of himself could do the same thing.

In recent years, Kiss have discussed the possibility of the band continuing without any original members. Most recently, manager Doc McGhee argued in favor of the idea, saying, “As long as [some] kids walk out there and they have that makeup and they have that attitude and they have a great fucking visual show ... that's what Kiss is. Kiss is a way of life.”

In a new interview, Roth – who’s opening for Kiss on the current leg of their farewell tour – presented the argument in his own way. “Kiss has transcended the bias of music the way Cirque de Soleil or Blue Man Group has,” he told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “I, myself, would recommend to them if that, in fact, this is the final tour, perhaps go Blue Man Group. Why couldn’t there be six variations of Kiss traveling on the continent? … It includes so much more than the music. It begins with the music, but it extends into theater and, I’ll say with respect, circus.”

He added that "for myself, I’m calling this ‘The Last Tour Unless It Isn’t.’ Once I throw in the shoes, though, I’m thinking of going Lassie. There will be five of me touring and, allegedly, one of them will be a girl. You’re going to have to come and see the shows. Several times.”

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer stated that “David Lee Roth is not a rock band. David Lee Roth is an attitude. David Lee Roth is an answer. ‘What would Dave do?’ And that’s not always so funny. I’ve seen young people join the Marines based on that. I know a couple Marines who didn’t come back. I know what their parents think. I know people who got married based on that. And I know a few who got divorced based on that. There are a lot of considerations bittersweet. There’s a little sea salt in the caramel, and I take it all seriously. It has always been way more transcendent than simply music.”