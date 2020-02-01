Kiss and David Lee Roth Kick Off 2020 Tour: Set Lists, Video

Kiss and David Lee Roth played the first show of their 2020 tour together tonight in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Resplendent in about five different shades of red and pink, former Van Halen frontman Roth kicked off the show with an eight-song set dominated by his old band's biggest hits.

Watch David Lee Roth's Full Set

Kiss' set lists have evolved slightly since their End of the Road farewell tour kicked off early last year. Tonight that included replacing "Hide Your Heart" and "Let Me Go, Rock and Roll" with "Tears are Falling" and "Parasite."

Watch Kiss Perform "Tears are Falling"

Kiss and Roth will continue their tour Tuesday, Feb. 4 in Allentown, Pennsylvania. They will travel all over North America together between now and Oct. 2, when the tour leg is currently scheduled to conclude in Ft. Worth, Texas. You can get complete show information and tickets at KissOnline.com.

Watch Kiss Perform "Parasite"

Kiss, Feb. 1, 2020 Set List

1. "Detroit Rock City" - from Destroyer (1976)

2. "Shout It Out Loud" - from Destroyer (1976)

3. "Deuce" - from Kiss (1974)

4. "Say Yeah" - from Sonic Boom (2009)

5. "I Love It Loud" - from Creatures of the Night (1982)

6. "Heaven's On Fire" - from Animalize (1984)

7. "Tears Are Falling" - from Asylum (1985)

8. "War Machine" - from Creatures of the Night (1982)

9. "Lick It Up" - from Lick it Up (1983)

10. "Calling Dr. Love" - from Rock and Roll Over (1976)

11. "100,000 Years" - from Kiss (1974)

12. "Cold Gin"- from Kiss (1974)

13. "God of Thunder" - from Destroyer (1976)

14. "Psycho Circus" - from Psycho Circus (1998)

15. "Parasite" - from Hotter Than Hell (1974)

16. "Love Gun" - from Love Gun (1977)

17. "I Was Made for Lovin' You" - from Dynasty (1979)

18. "Black Diamond"- from Kiss (1974)

19. "Beth" - from Destroyer (1976)

20. "Crazy Crazy Nights" - from Crazy Nights (1987)

21. "Rock and Roll All Nite" - from Dressed to Kill (1975)

David Lee Roth Set List - Feb. 1, 2020

1. "You Really Got Me" (Kinks cover) - from Van Halen (1978)

2. "Just Like Paradise" - from Skyscraper (1988)

3. "Unchained" - from Fair Warning (1981)

4. "Jamie's Cryin'" - from Van Halen (1978)

5. "Panama" - from 1984 (1984)

6. "Dance the Night Away" - from Van Halen II (1979)

7. "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love" - from Van Halen (1978)

8. "Jump" - from 1984 (1984)