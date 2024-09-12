David Gilmour Blames Greed for Lack of Next Pink Floyd

David Gilmour said greed was to blame for the absence of an obvious successor to Pink Floyd.

The guitarist looked back to a time when things seemed more positive, reflecting that he’d been fortunate to be in the right place at the right time for his band’s career to take off in the ‘60s.

“That was part of what was a golden age,” Gilmour told the U.K.’s ITV News in a new interview (below). “There were a lot of record companies who had ideologies that involved them investing money in the futures of young, talented people.”

He continued: “And that doesn’t seem to be here right now in the same sort of way – unfortunately.” Asked why that was the case, he thought for a moment before replying: “Greed, maybe? Short-term thinking, I suppose is what I would say.”

And he emphasized that the original Pink Floyd would not figure in any musical resurgence. “Dream on,” he said when asked about his message for those who held out hope for a reunion. “I mean, it’s not gonna happen. There’s only three people left and we’re not talking, and are unlikely to – so it’s not gonna happen.”

David Gilmour’s Doubts Over Oasis Ticket Pricing

In the same interview, Gilmour – who just released new solo album Luck & Strange – was asked for his thoughts on the recent Oasis ticket fiasco, which saw dynamic pricing strategies boosting the price beyond the originally-quoted figures as demand grew. “I think Oasis should do exactly what they want to do,” he said.

But he added: “I’m not sure about his strange ticketing thing that’s going on. I think they should put a price on tickets and stick to it.”

Watch David Gilmour’s Interview