A crowd of classic rock, pop, and alternative artists gathered at Carnegie Hall on Thursday (March 31) for the first of two David Bowie tribute shows, delivering a setlist that included Bowie covers from Debbie Harry of Blondie, ex-R.E.M. singer Michael Stipe, and the Flaming Lips.

Fan video from the event has already started to circulate in advance of the second show, which is scheduled for April 1. You can check out a handful of performances here, including Harry's rendition of "Starman," which is embedded above. Other numbers included Stipe's Karen Elson-assisted performance of "Ashes to Ashes" and the Flaming Lips' take on "Life on Mars?," both of which you can stream below.

Pitchfork reports that the show started with a Cyndi Lauper cover of "Suffragette City," for which she was joined by longtime David Bowie producer Tony Visconti; further highlights included the Pixies' performance of "Cactus" and Rickie Lee Jones' version of "All the Young Dudes."

Bowie fans interested in checking out the show tonight (April 1) are out of luck in terms of tickets for the actual event, but a live stream of the concert — which is set to include a number of returning performers from the first night as well as appearances by Ann Wilson of Heart, Mumford & Sons and others — is available in exchange for a donation to one of the show's non-profit charity partners. Visit the Music of David Bowie website for further details.

Watch Michael Stipe and Karen Elson Perform 'Ashes to Ashes'

Watch the Flaming Lips Perform 'Life on Mars?'