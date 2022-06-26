Paul McCartney delivered a 36-song headline set at the Glastonbury Festival in the U.K. last night (Jun. 25) with help from guests Dave Grohl and Bruce Springsteen.

It was the first time the Foo Fighters leader had performed live since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins in March. The show also included a virtual duet of “I’ve Got a Feeling” with John Lennon – a moment McCartney described as “so special” despite its technological nature. Video clips and the full set list are available below.

After having already delivered 26 song, he told the crowd: “I’ve got a little surprise for you. Your hero from the west coast of America – Dave Grohl!” The guest received a rapturous applause before deadpanning: “Hi Paul. How are you?” then asking the audience “How are you?” The pair performed the Beatles classic “I Saw Her Standing There” followed by Wings' hit “Band on the Run.” Grohl revealed he’d endured two flight cancellations in order to be at Glastonbury. “But I swear, I would never miss being right here with you right now,” he told McCartney.

Watch Paul McCartney Virtually Duet With John Lennon

Watch Paul McCartney and Dave Grohl Perform ‘I Saw Her Standing There’

Immediately after Grohl left the stage, McCartney said: “We’ve got another surprise for you, from the East Coast Of America,” before introducing Springsteen. They played the Boss’ track “Glory Days” then the Beatles’ “I Wanna Be Your Man” – the same pieces they’d performed together in New Jersey earlier this month.

Both guests returned for the 36th and final song, the Beatles’ “The End,” leaving an audience thought to be the biggest in Glatonbury’s history after a nearly three-hour show. “We know the songs you like because when we play a Beatles song the place lights up with phones like a galaxy,” McCartney had said during the set. “And when we play something new, it’s like a black hole. But we don’t care – we’re going to play them anyway.”

Paul McCartney at Glastonbury 2022 - Set List

1. “Can’t Buy Me Love”

2. “Junior’s Farm”

3. “Letting Go”

4. “Got To Get You Into My Life”

5. “Come On To Me”

6. “Let Me Roll It”

7. “Getting Better”

8. “Let ‘Em In”

9. “My Valentine”

10. “1985”

11. “Maybe I’m Amazed”

12. “I’ve Just Seen A Face”

13. “In Spite Of All The Danger”

14. “Love Me Do”

15. “Dance Tonight”

16. “Blackbird”

17. “Here Today”

18. “New”

19. “Lady Madonna”

20. “Fuh You”

21. “Being For The Benefit Of Mr Kite”

22. “Something”

23. “Ob La Di, Ob La Da”

24. “She Came In Through T he Bathroom Window”

25. “Get Back”

26. “I Saw Her Standing There”

27. “Band On The Run”

28. “Glory Days”

29. “I Wanna Be Your Man”

30. “Let It Be”

31. “Live And Let Die”

32. “Hey Jude”

33. “I’ve Got A Feeling”

34. “Helter Skelter”

35. “Golden Slumbers”

36. “The End”