Paul McCartney Joined by Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi

Paul McCartney was joined by a pair of fellow legends during his tour stop in New Jersey tonight, as Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi made surprise appearances.

For most of the night, McCartney rocked through material from throughout his storied career. The set list included Beatles classics (“Can’t Buy Me Love,” “Love Me Do,” “Blackbird,” “Get Back”), Wings tunes (“Jet,” “Live and Let Die”) and solo work (“Maybe I’m Amazed,” “New”).

Following a rendition of Wings’ “Band on the Run” – his 27th song of the night – McCartney welcomed Springsteen to the stage.

“I have a special surprise for you,” McCartney declared to the sold out crowd at MetLife Stadium. “There’s a friend of mine. He’s a local boy,” the former Beatle continued, spurring a spattering of “Bruuuce” calls from the crowd. “(laughing) I think you guessed it. I said, ‘You’ve got to come and sing with us.' Ladies and gentlemen, Bruce Springsteen!”

Springsteen then strode on stage and received a warm greeting from his hometown crowd. He proceeded to duet with McCartney on a pair of songs: “Glory Days” and “I Wanna Be Your Man.” Springsteen later returned for the final song of the night, playing guitar on the Beatles’ “The End.”

Watch Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen Perform Together

Springsteen wasn’t the only New Jersey native to make an appearance. During McCartney’s encore, Bon Jovi came on stage with a large bouquet of balloons. “I’ve got 60,000 people who want to sing happy birthday to you,” Bon Jovi declared, referring to McCartney’s upcoming 80th birthday (June 18). The Bon Jovi frontman then led the audience through a rendition of “Happy Birthday,” before giving McCartney a hug.

This New Jersey concert marked the final date on McCartney's Got Back North American tour. He’ll next perform at U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival on June 24.

