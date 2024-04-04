Beyonce’s ‘Blackbird’ Cover Used Original Beatles Backing Track

The gradually expanding credits for Beyonce's Cowboy Carter album have revealed a deeper Beatles connection with her cover of "Blackbird."

Beyonce's update was built on instrumental elements from the original master recording of the song from 1968's White Album, including Paul McCartney's foot tapping and acoustic guitar. A McCartney representative confirmed the news to Variety, citing Beyonce's team.

McCartney is officially listed as guitarist and co-producer on the track. Beyonce's version also includes strings, violin and bass credited to fellow co-producer Khirye Tyler. Stevie Wonder's contribution to the Cowboy Carter update of Dolly Parton's "Jolene" was announced earlier this week. Certain other credits on Beyonce's album are still incomplete.

Though co-credited with the late John Lennon, the original version of "Blackbird" was written and recorded by McCartney himself during June 1968 sessions for the Beatles' self-titled LP – later nicknamed the White Album. He'd turn 26 the following week.

"I am so happy with Beyonce's version of my song 'Blackbird,'" McCartney said on Facebook. "I spoke to her on FaceTime and she thanked me for writing it and letting her do it. I told her the pleasure was all mine and I thought she had done a killer version of the song."

This isn't the first time he's given someone permission to use the master recording of "Blackbird." Rachel Fuller created a lush reworking in 2019 with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and Chamber Choir of London.

Listen to the Beatles' 'Blackbird'

Origins of a Beatles Classic

McCartney's song took inspiration from Bach and the burgeoning '60s-era struggle for equality.

"Those were the days of the Civil Rights movement, which all of us cared passionately about, so this was really a song from me to a black woman, experiencing these problems in the States," McCartney told Barry Miles in Many Years Ago. The idea was to encourage them to "keep trying, to keep your faith."

He developed the lyric around something more symbolic: "Rather than say 'Black woman living in Little Rock' and be very specific, she became a bird, became symbolic, so you could apply it to your particular problem." The guitar figure traced back to the classical piece "Bouree in E minor," which McCartney and Beatles bandmate George Harrison both learned when they were starting out as guitarists.

"I am so happy with Beyonce's version of my song 'Blackbird.' I think she does a magnificent version of it and it reinforces the Civil Rights message that inspired me to write the song in the first place," McCartney added. "When I saw the footage on the television in the early '60s of the black girls being turned away from school, I found it shocking and I can’t believe that still in these days there are places where this kind of thing is happening right now. Anything my song and Beyonce's fabulous version can do to ease racial tension would be a great thing and makes me very proud."

Listen to Beyonce's Update of 'Blackbird'

