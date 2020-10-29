Watch Dave Grohl in Fake Ad for Coffee-Addiction Drug

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters have released a fake commercial for a drug that helps victims of coffee addiction. In the ad, Grohl speaks up for FreshPotix - which carries the slogan “It Works (Kinda)” - after explaining how the disease affected him personally.

“Ten years ago I was in the grip of a debilitating caffeine addiction,” he says. “My ability to maintain personal relationships and solid bowel movements were compromised by crippling sleep deprivation and noxious coffee breath. As the bean took over, I found myself doing anything for a fix.” A voiceover warns that side effects include “violent fits of rage toward left-handed people, extra toe, urge to found your own colony, bald ass, CyrusVirus – your voice changes to that of Billy Ray or Miley.”

You can watch the video below.

The practical joke went as far as launching a FreshPotix website that leads to a page on the Foo Fighters’ site where fans can purchase a pen with the drug logo printed on its side that lights up when activated. The spoof started in a 2010 video titled “Fresh Pots” that showed Grohl’s Them Crooked Vultures bandmates discussing how much coffee the drummer consumed. You can see that video below, too.

He later revealed it wasn't entirely a joke, and that he was once hospitalized after drinking too much coffee. "I was doing Vultures stuff at night, Foo Fighters stuff during the day and I had a newborn at home, so I was sleeping two-three hours a night on an air mattress in a guest bedroom," he said. "And yeah, I had too much coffee, I started to get chest pains, so I went to the hospital and they told me to stop drinking the coffee.”