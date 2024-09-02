Dave Davies Hates AI Kinks Track, so Creator Deletes It

The creator of an AI song intended to sound like the Kinks deleted it after guitarist Dave Davies reacted negatively to the piece.

The guitarist recently discovered the track “Hop Skip Jump!” which had been assembled using the band’s music as source material.

When he shared his horrified response to hearing it, the person behind the digital development quickly apologized.

“What the fuk is this???” Davies wrote on X. “This Kinks AI cover is like horror show – sounds fukin horrible.” He provided a link to YouTuber Leeroy’s Musical Journey’s song, which has since been removed.

Leeroy replied to Davies, saying: “Sorry Dave; I’m a big fan and my favourite all time band. I meant no disrespect. I have taken down. Hopefully you prefer my cover of ‘Living in a Thin Line.’”

He provided a link to that track, to which Davies responded: “I really like your cover.”

Dave Davies Says Kinks AI Song Sounded Nothing Like His Band

Leeroy – who has 2,000 subscribers on YouTube and 451 videos on his channel, including 11 Kinks songs – explained in his intro: “I love making music in my spare time using Cubase, which has opened up a whole world of musical sounds and creation. I like to cover songs and make my own originals.”

He added: “If you have your own basic tune that you would like to see get additional instruments and mixing let me know. I love the challenge.”

Following the interaction, Davies reacted to commentary by saying: “It wasn’t even vaguely like a Kinks song… I’m glad it’s not.”