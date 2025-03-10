Cyndi Lauper Announces Final Leg of Farewell Tour
Cyndi Lauper has announced the final leg of her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun farewell tour, booking 25 additional North American dates for the summer.
The six-week trek begins on July 15 in Buffalo, New York, and concludes on Aug. 30 with the second of two consecutive nights at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. Along the way, Lauper will visit amphitheaters and performing arts centers in Philadelphia, Toronto, Milwaukee, Denver and many more cities.
Tickets for the final leg of Lauper's tour go on sale to the general public on Friday. The full list of dates can be found below.
READ MORE: Cyndi Lauper on 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' Movie: 'It Sucked'
Cyndi Lauper's Big Year: Sold-Out Shows, Rock Hall Nomination and More
Lauper kicked off her farewell tour last October in Montreal. The trek took her to arenas across Europe and North America, including her first headlining performance at New York's Madison Square Garden, which sold out.
It's a major victory lap for Lauper, who's also nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year and was the subject of a 2024 documentary, Let the Canary Sing, which is available to stream on Paramount+.
Cyndi Lauper, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun 2025 Tour Dates
July 15 - Buffalo, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 17 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 19 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
July 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at The Mann
July 22 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park
July 24 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 25 - Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
July 27 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 30 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Aug. 1 - Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Aug. 3 - Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Aug. 5 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Aug. 7 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
Aug. 9 - Bonner Springs, KS @ Azura Amphitheater
Aug. 12 - Denver, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Aug. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 17 - Ridgefield, WA @ Cascades Amphitheater
Aug. 19 - Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug. 21 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Aug. 23 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
Aug. 24 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Aug. 26 - Concord, CA @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug. 29 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Aug. 30 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
145 Artists Not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Gallery Credit: Ultimate Classic Rock Staff