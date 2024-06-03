Cyndi Lauper Announces Farewell Tour

Cyndi Lauper has announced the Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour.

The trek will begin Oct. 18 in Montreal, Canada (followed by a show in Toronto), and then take her across the U.S., making stops in New York City, Boston, Nashville, Los Angeles, and more before concluding in Chicago on Dec. 5.

Presale tickets will be available starting June 4, followed by the general sale on June 7. A complete list of concert dates can be found below.

Lauper recently was the subject of a documentary, Let the Canary Sing, which premiered at the Tribeca Festival last year.

"When I was first approached, I said, 'A documentary? I'm not dead yet!'" Lauper said then. "But if anybody was going to tell my story – the good, the bad and the ugly; the missteps and the good steps; the triumphs and the not-so-triumphant – it would be [director] Alison Ellwood. She's a wonderful filmmaker. I feel honored."

Earlier this year, Lauper spoke with The Healthy about her wellness practices at age 70.

"I still have four vocal lessons a week because if I take care of my voice, my voice will take care of me," she said. "I do aerobics and yoga, and I also do weights to keep my strength. That's important to me. Mick Jagger still runs. I don’t know how, but I can't. I do run a little because I wanna be able to run on stage."

Cyndi Lauper, Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour Dates:

Oct. 18 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Oct. 20 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Oct. 24 - Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre

Oct. 26 - Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Oct. 27 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 30 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Nov. 1 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Nov. 3 - Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Nov. 6 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Nov. 8 - Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Hollywood

Nov. 10 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Nov. 12 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 14 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Nov. 16 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Nov. 19 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Nov. 20 - San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

Nov. 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ Intuit Dome

Nov. 24 - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

Nov. 26 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Nov. 30 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Dec. 1 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 4 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Dec. 5 - Chicago, IL @ United Center