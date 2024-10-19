Cyndi Lauper Launches Farewell Tour: Set List, Video

Cyndi Lauper launched her Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour on Friday night in Montreal, Canada.

The singer performed several of her hits during the show in front of an array of colorful visuals, opening with "She Bop" and concluding with two of her most popular songs, "True Colors" and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun."

You can view a complete set list, along with fan-filmed video from the show, below.

Where Does Cyndi Lauper's Tour Go From Here?

Lauper's next show is scheduled for Oct. 20 in Toronto. Then she'll come to the U.S. for shows in cities like Boston, New York, Nashville, Houston, San Francisco, Chicago and more. In April of 2025, the tour will head to Australia for a string of six concerts.

Lauper has said that her goal is to finish her touring career on a high note.

"I'm not doing the trains, planes, and automobiles anymore," she said to Jimmy Kimmel back in June. "I'm strong now, but I don't know what I'm going to be like in four years. I wanted to a chance to just do this when I'm feeling strong and, you know, celebrate with people."

Watch Cyndi Lauper Perform 'She Bop' at Tour Kickoff

Watch Cyndi Lauper Perform 'True Colors' at Tour Kickoff

Watch Cyndi Lauper Perform 'Girls Just Want to Have Fun' at Tour Kickoff

Cyndi Lauper, Bell Centre, Montreal, Canada, 10/18/24, Set List:

1. "She Bop"

2. "The Goonies 'R' Good Enough"

3. "When You Were Mine" (Prince cover)

4. "I Drove All Night"

5. "Who Let in the Rain"

6. "Iko Iko" (Sugar Boy and His Cane Cutters cover)

7. "Funnel of Love" (Wanda Jackson cover)

8. "Sally's Pigeons"

9. "I'm Gonna Be Strong" (Frankie Laine cover)

10. "Sisters of Avalon"

11. "Change of Heart"

12. "Time After Time"

13. "Money Changes Everything" (The Brains cover)

14. "Shine"

15. "True Colors"

16. "Girls Just Want to Have Fun"