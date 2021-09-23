Cat Stevens Unveils ‘Teaser and the Firecat’ 50th Anniversary Set

Yusuf Islam -- commonly known to the world by his stage name, Cat Stevens -- has announced a 50th anniversary box set celebrating his seminal 1971 LP Teaser and the Firecat.

The Super Deluxe Edition -- referred to via press as “the most in-depth and definitive version of the album possible” -- comes as a 4CD, Blu-Ray, 2LP and 7” single collection. It includes a remastered version of the original LP, along with studio demos, alternate versions and live performance recordings. In total, 41 previously unreleased tracks are featured in the set.

Further highlights include a 44-page, 12” soft cover replica of the original Teaser and the Firecat book, as well as a 108-page hard-cover 12” essay book.

In anticipation of the set’s arrival, a previously unheard recording of "Moonshadow” has been released. The demo, recorded at Olympic Studio in 1970, gives fans a glimpse at the early stages of one of Stevens’ most beloved tracks. Listen to the song below.

Also included in the collection is “Bitterblue²,” “a newly recorded and never-before-heard version” of the Teaser and the Firecat album cut.

The latest box set comes on the heels of similar efforts from the vaunted rocker. Stevens released 50th anniversary editions of his albums Mona Bone Jakon and Tea for the Tillerman in 2020.

The Teaser and the Firecat 50th anniversary set arrives Nov. 12 and is available for pre-order now. A full track list can be found below.

