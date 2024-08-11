Caribou Ranch, Famed Home and Studio, for Sale at $48.5 Million

A famed Colorado compound which previously hosted classic rock stars such as Elton John, Joe Walsh, Chicago and Stevie Wonder.

The property, named Caribou Ranch, is located near the town of Nederland, approximately a 30-minute drive from Rocky Mountain National Park and an hour to Denver. Described as "nothing less than extraordinary" in its official listing, Caribou Ranch is a sight to behold.

Sitting on more than 1,700 acres, the property includes several buildings. Among them, a primary residence, two horse barns, two equipment buildings, five guest cabins and a six-room lodge.

The two-story, 9,000-square-foot primary residence features three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a walk-out basement. Four guest cabins range from 554 to 3,126 square feet , while the guest lodge boast six bedrooms and two baths.

Still, rock fans will likely be most excited about the property’s recording studio. The facility welcomed a long list of famous acts over the years. Chicago recorded five albums there between 1973 and 1975, while John named his 1974 album Caribou in honor of the ranch (where it was recorded). Elton's next two albums, Captain Fantastic and the Brown Dirt Cowboy (1975) and Rock of the Westies (1975) were also recorded there.

Walsh, Steely Dan, the Beach Boys, Billy Joel, Dio, Frank Zappa, Peter Frampton, Tom Petty, Stevie Nicks and U2 were among the other notable acts to record at Caribou Ranch. Many stayed on site while working, inspired by the home’s incredible surroundings.

Indeed, the property’s natural beauty is arguably its biggest selling points. The official listing boasts views of the majestic snow-capped Indian Peaks to the west,” as well as “abundant wildlife” on site, including “moose, fox, deer, coyote, mountain lion, bear, and hundreds of elk.” The property also features ponds and creeks, perfect for fishing.

