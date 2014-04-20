Rock’s Most Miraculous Career Resurrections

5

Here's another band that could easily be on this list for one of two different career resurrections. Things turned so bad so quickly for Kiss, the late-'70s heroes of arena rock, that they weren't even able to mount a U.S. tour for their 1980 album Unmasked. Two return-to-form albums and the removal of their trademark makeup returned them to platinum status in 1983, but by the mid-'90s they were making trend-chasing grunge albums and staging their own nostalgia-mining convention tours. Their solution was obvious, inevitable and highly profitable: The four original members reformed, donned their famous makeup and again became the kings of the night time world – at least for a little while.