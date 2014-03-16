Scott Asheton of the Stooges Dies
The original drummer for the legendary Stooges, Scott Asheton, has died. Other than Iggy Pop, he was the only constant member of the group, appearing in each of their lineups and on all five of their studio albums.
The Stooges formed in 1967 in Detroit, Michigan, with Pop, Asheton, his guitarist brother Ron and bassist Dave Alexander. They quickly earned a reputation for their outrageous live shows and unique blend of proto-punk rock, which featured healthy doses of R&B and psychedelia.
The group split up in 1974, but reunited in 2003, did several live shows, and recorded two albums of new material. However, Asheton had been largely sidelined since 2011, when an undisclosed illness caused him to be rushed to the hospital while on tour in Europe -- and ultimately left him unable to complete that tour.
In a posting on his official Facebook page, Pop broke the sad news:
"My dear friend Scott Asheton passed away last night. Scott was a great artist, I have never heard anyone play the drums with more meaning than Scott Asheton. He was like my brother. He and Ron have left a huge legacy to the world. The Asheton's have always been and continue to be a second family to me. My thoughts are with his sister Kathy, his wife Liz and his daughter Leanna, who was the light of his life."