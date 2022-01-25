Hear Bryan Adams’ Punchy New Song ‘Never Gonna Rain’

Bryan Adams previewed his upcoming album with a stripped-down new single, “Never Gonna Rain.”

“They say time is a healer / Time will take your pain away,” he sings on the track, powered by booming bass guitar and a punchy melody that recalls his 1983 hit “Cuts Like a Knife." “They say love is a teacher, teach you to get on your knees and pray / I got nothing but time, time on my hands / I got nothing but love for someone who understands.”

The song’s accompanying video, available below, is similarly bare-bones, with Adams and his band playing in an outdoor space.

Adams detailed the track’s inspiration in a statement, saying, “The ultimate optimist is someone who keeps on expecting the best, even in the face of the worst. Living in the moment, instead of in fear. Turning the negatives into positives. Taking the rain and turning it into a gift.”

So Happy It Hurts, Adams’ 15th LP, also features the previously released title cut, along with “On the Road” and “Kick Ass.” In a previous statement, the singer described how he spent much of his pandemic lockdown time crafting the record’s 12 tracks.

“The pandemic and lockdown really brought home the truth that spontaneity can be taken away," he said. "Suddenly all touring stopped, no one could jump in the car and go. The title song ‘So Happy It Hurts’ is about freedom, autonomy, spontaneity and the thrill of the open road. The album of the same name touches on many of the ephemeral things in life that are really the secret to happiness and, most importantly, human connection.” The album arrives on March 11.