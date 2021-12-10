Listen to Bryan Adams’ New Song ‘Kick Ass’ Featuring John Cleese

Bryan Adams' new track “Kick Ass” features a spoken-word introduction by Monty Python icon John Cleese.

The song appears on Adams’ upcoming album So Happy It Hurts, and can be heard below.

“In the beginning, God created the heavens and the Earth, then he created the waters and the land, and then he created man,” Cleese says in his introduction. “But man degenerated and descended into the black hole of creating bad music. … There was no rock music.”

Adams said the speech “sums up the song,” in a news release. “There’s not enough rock 'n' roll in the world. ... More guitars, more drums, join hands – let's rock.”

“Kick Ass” was co-written by Mutt Lange, whose string of previous collaborations with Adams includes producing 1991's Waking Up the Neighbours and co-writing his Grammy-winning No. 1 smash "(Everything I Do) I Do It for You."

Last year, Adams caused some controversy when he blamed carnivores for the transfer of the COVID-19 virus from animals, calling them “fucking bat-eating, wet market animal-selling, virus-making greedy bastards. My message to them, other than ‘thanks a fucking lot,’ is go vegan.”

Adams later apologized to anyone who he upset: “No excuse, I just wanted to have a rant about the horrible animal cruelty in these wet-markets being the possible source of the virus, and promote veganism. I have love for all people and my thoughts are with everyone dealing with this pandemic around the world."

So Happy It Hurts will be released on March 11; it’s available for pre-order now.

Listen to Bryan Adams’ ‘Kick Ass’ with John Cleese