Bruce Kulick Pays Tribute to Eric Carr in New Video

Former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick paid tribute to late bandmate Eric Carr in a new, personally filmed video for the 30th anniversary of the drummer's death. Kulick remembers Carr as a "tremendous person, a super talent and one of my closest friends."

Kulick shared photos of himself and Carr as he recounts memories of joining the band in 1984 and the friendship that quickly developed between them. "Although it sounds like a long period of time, his presence has never left me," Kulick wrote in the video's description. "He was my dear friend and bandmate. My years traveling, working and playing in Kiss with him were unforgettable. Please enjoy my memories of this great man and know his legend will always live on in the hearts and minds of his fans, family and friends."

You can watch the video below.

"Eric was a powerful drummer," Kulick noted. "His drum solos were exciting and thunderous. He was small in stature but chose the largest drum kit possible and played them like a giant."

While performing on the Kiss Kruise last month, Kulick included several Carr originals in his set, including "Can You Feel It?" and "Eyes of Love," two songs from Carr's 1991 solo album, Rockology, as well as "Little Caesar," the only Kiss song Carr sang lead on, and "All Hell's Breakin' Loose," which Carr primarily wrote. (You can see a couple of Kulick's performances below.)

"I'm always very close with Eric Carr's family and the legacy of Eric Carr," Kulick told UCR recently. "Knowing that we're coming up on the 30th anniversary of his passing, which is crazy to think, I wanted to celebrate Eric's music in a different way, by pulling out two songs from Rockology. I thought it worked out really well. What can I say other than, Eric is loved and this was a great way to once again share that connection."

Watch Bruce Kulick Perform 'Little Caesar' on the 2021 Kiss Kruise

Watch Bruce Kulick Perform 'All Hell's Breakin' Loose' on the 2021 Kiss Kruise