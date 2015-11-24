The Day Kiss Drummer Eric Carr Died

Eric Carr of Kiss died on Nov. 24, 1991, after a battle with heart cancer.

He replaced original drummer Peter Criss just before the sessions for 1981's Music From 'The Elder' and remained with the group until he passed away 10 years later.

Carr's hard-hitting and technically impressive drum style, as well as his enthusiastic spirit, was credited with helping to reinvigorate Kiss, who were in a severe commercial slump when he joined the band. He went on to record seven studio albums, most certified platinum, with the group before the first signs of his health trouble emerged early in 1991.

He fought off a series of escalating medical challenges throughout the year, but was unable to participate in sessions for what would become Kiss' 1992 album Revenge. Carr eventually succumbed to the disease after suffering both an an aneurysm and a brain hemorrhage.

Carr was in Kiss for a lengthy and successful period, yet his death was largely ignored by the mainstream rock media – partially as a result of the fact that Queen singer Freddie Mercury passed away on the exact same day.

Offended by the lack of coverage, his bandmates wrote an letter to Rolling Stone stating that they were "shocked and disappointed" at Carr's death being ignored, citing him as "someone who still lived and believed in the spirit of rock 'n' roll" and declaring that "we loved him, the fans loved him and he will never be forgotten." (You can read the whole letter here.)

Carr's spirit has indeed lived on in the hearts of Kiss fans. His family has worked hard to keep his memory alive, memorably issuing 2011's Unfinished Business, a collection of never-before-heard solo tracks from throughout his career.

