Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band had already included the tour debut of "Prove It All Night" when rain overtook San Sebastian, Spain, last night (June 24) during "House of a Thousand Guitars."

They ended up waiting 35 minutes for the skies to clear. Then Springsteen and company went on a tear as they played four more songs for the first time on this tour. Included were "Growin' Up" from 1973's Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ; and "Darlington County," "Working on the Highway" and "I'm on Fire" from 1984's Born in the U.S.A. "Prove It All Night" originally appeared on 1978's Darkness on the Edge of Town.

See fan video of the storm, clips of several songs (including all five debuts), and a complete set list below.

The Reale Arena stop on Springsteen's ongoing Land of Hope and Dreams Tour through Europe was already unusual with the absence of E Street Band stalwart Steven Van Zandt. As they reached San Sebastian, Van Zandt said he began experiencing a "sharp pain in my stomach. Thought it was food poisoning, turned out to be appendicitis." Van Zandt had to have emergency surgery, but said he expected to return within a week.

Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Born to Run’ in Spain

The show again ended with a cover of Bob Dylan's "Chimes of Freedom," following a rush-released live version on the Land of Hope and Dreams EP from earlier in this tour. The E Street Band also played a raucous cover of "Twist and Shout."

These dates continue on Friday, June 27 in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, before concluding with a pair of appearances on June 30 and July 3 in Milan, Italy. Van Zandt said he "got lucky with an exceptional hospital in San Sebastian. [My] operation was a complete success and I'm hoping to get back on stage for at least one of the shows in Milan."

Tracks II: The Lost Albums, featuring a series of unheard Springsteen material dating back to the early '80s, is also due on Friday. Plans for Tracks III are already underway.

Fan Video of the Storm at Bruce Springsteen's Spain Concert

Bruce Springsteen Set List, June 24, 2025 at San Sebastian, Spain

"Lonesome Day"

"Prove It All Night"

"Land of Hope and Dreams"

"Death to My Hometown"

"No Surrender"

"Rainmaker"

"Atlantic City"

"The Promised Land"

"Hungry Heart"

"My Hometown"

"Youngstown"

"Murder Incorporated"

"Long Walk Home"

"House of a Thousand Guitars"

"Growin' Up"

"My Love Will Not Let You Down"

"Darlington County"

"Working on the Highway"

"I'm on Fire"

"Because the Night"

"Wrecking Ball"

"The Rising"

"Badlands"

"Thunder Road"

Encore:

"Born in the U.S.A."

"Born to Run"

"Bobby Jean"

"Glory Days"

"Dancing in the Dark"

"Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out"

"Twist and Shout"

"Chimes of Freedom"

Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Prove It All Night’ in Spain

Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Growin’ Up’ in Spain

Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Darlington County’ in Spain

Bruce Springsteen’s ‘I'm on Fire’ in Spain

Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Working on a Highway’ in Spain

Bruce Springsteen’s ‘My Hometown’ in Spain

