See the Teaser for Bruce Springsteen’s ‘Letter to You’ Movie

A documentary about Bruce Springsteen's upcoming album Letter to You will premiere exclusively on Apple TV on Oct. 23, the same day the record arrives.

You can see a 30-second teaser for the feature-length movie below.

According to Springsteen's website, Bruce Springsteen's Letter to You "features full performances from the E Street Band, in-studio footage, never-before-seen archival material and a deeper look into Letter to You from Springsteen himself. ... Throughout the documentary, Springsteen shares his thoughts and feelings behind Letter to You and puts the new music into the context of his entire body of work."

The film was directed by Thom Zimny, who's worked with Springsteen on numerous video projects since 2001's Live in New York City.

Springsteen and the E Street Band made Letter to You over the course of five days with co-producer Ron Aniello, recording live in the studio without overdubs. Nine of the album's songs were written in April 2019, when Springsteen picked up an acoustic guitar given to him by a fan following a performance of Springsteen on Broadway.

“All the songs from the album came out of it, in perhaps less than 10 days," Springsteen said. “I just wandered around the house in different rooms, and I wrote a song each day. I wrote a song in the bedroom. I wrote a song in our bar. I wrote a song in the living room.”

In addition to the title track and "Ghosts," the record includes three songs Springsteen wrote in the early '70s but never officially released: “Janey Needs a Shooter,” “If I Was the Priest” and “Song for Orphans."