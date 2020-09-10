Hear Bruce Springsteen’s New ‘Letter to You’ Single

The first single from Bruce Springsteen's newly announced studio album Letter to You is the title track.

You can hear the song below.

Springsteen's 20th studio effort, set for release on Oct. 23, will be the first to feature material he wrote for the E Street Band in more than half a decade. Every current member of the group will appear on Letter to You.

“It’s like I’ve spent about seven years without writing anything for the band,” he explained in May 2019. “I couldn’t write anything for the band. And I said, ‘Well, of course … you’ll never be able to do that again!’ And it’s a trick every time you do it, you know? But it’s a trick that, because of that fact that you can’t explain, cannot be self-consciously duplicated. It has to come to you in inspiration.”

The new album features nine recently written Springsteen songs, as well as new recordings of three previously unreleased tracks from the '70s: "Janey Needs a Shooter," "If I Was the Priest" and "Song for Orphans." They were completed at his home studio in New Jersey.

Letter to You follows 2019's Western Stars, an album inspired by the pop records that emerged from Southern California in the late '60s and early '70s. The E Street Band includes Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt and Max Weinberg, along with Charlie Giordano and Jake Clemons.