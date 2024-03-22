Bruce Springsteen Promises ‘Wider Song Selection’ on 2024 Tour

Bruce Springsteen is looking to mix things up as he heads back on the road following an unanticipated break.

“I think we’re approaching [the 2024 World Tour] like it’s a new tour," the rock legend explained during a conversation with SiriusXM’s E Street Radio host Jim Rotolo. “There will be some things from last year’s tour that will hold over; some of my basic themes of mortality and life. Those things I’m gonna keep set, but I think I’m gonna move around the other parts of the set a lot more. So there’ll be a much wider song selection going on.”

Springsteen’s words will undoubtedly be music to the ears of some fans who openly criticized the lack of variety in his 2023 set lists. This was in stark contrast to his long-held reputation for making each concert different than the next.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Bruce Springsteen Album

“We're looking at it like it's a little bit of the old tour, but we're looking at it like a new tour,” the Boss asserted once more. "We're looking to kill the crowd and send them home just having had the time of their lives and that hasn't changed and that's what we plan to be doing for the rest of this tour.”

Why Was Bruce Springsteen's Tour Postponed?

Many of Springsteen’s 2024 dates consist of shows originally planned for 2023. The Boss was forced to reschedule his tour as he suffered through peptic ulcer disease.

“When I had the stomach problem, one of the big problems was that I couldn’t sing,” Springsteen explained. “You sing with your diaphragm. My diaphragm was hurting so badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me. So I literally couldn’t sing at all."

The health woes plagued Springsteen for several months and had him questioning when he'd be able to return to performing.

READ MORE: How Bruce Springsteen Got His Nickname 'The Boss'

"During the course of it – before people told me, ‘Oh no, it’s going to go away and you’re going to be OK’ – you know, you’re thinking, ‘Hey, am gonna sing again?’" the rocker admitted. "This is one of the things I love to do the most. And right now, I can’t do it."

Now back on the road, Springsteen is scheduled to tour across America through the end of April. At that point he'll head overseas for a run of European dates, before returning for another leg of US. shows beginning in August.