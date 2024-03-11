See Bruce Springsteen’s Surprise Appearance With John Mellencamp

Bruce Springsteen made a surprise appearance at John Mellencamp's concert in Newark on Sunday night. The Boss joined Mellencamp for "Pink Houses."

You can watch fan-filmed footage of the song below.

It's not the first time the pair has performed the 1983 hit. In December 2019, they played both "Pink Houses" and "Glory Days" together at Sting's semi-annual Rainforest Benefit. Most recently, Springsteen appeared as a guest on Mellencamp's 2022 album, Strictly a One-Eyed Jack.

"Bruce has a wonderful way of having humility and tenacity, all at the same time," Mellencamp told Billboard in early 2022. "He can get his ideas across with humility and an ability to do what he wants to do. He's run his own band longer than I have, so I don't have to say, 'Hey Bruce, how about…?' He says, 'How about if I try this?' and 'How about if I try that?' And he's Bruce Springsteen — sure, try it."

Springsteen and Mellencamp's 2024 Touring Plans

Both Springsteen and Mellencamp have a busy year ahead of them. Springsteen is scheduled to resume his world tour on March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona, with dates slated for both sides of the Atlantic.

Read More: 44 Songs That Mention Bruce Springsteen

Mellencamp will continue his current tour until late July when he'll join up with Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan for this year's Outlaw Festival.