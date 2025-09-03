Ohio-born, Texas-bred singer and songwriter Boz Scaggs began his musical life as a bandmate of friend Steve Miller in the early '60s. After a stalled start to a solo career in 1965 with an album recorded and released in Sweden, he joined Miller's new buzzing band as a singer and guitarist.

Scaggs stuck around for a couple of years and played on the Steve Miller Band's first two albums before leaving for his second attempt as a solo artist. This time, it connected, as outlined in the list below of the Top 10 Boz Scaggs Albums.

Starting with his self-titled album released in 1969 (featuring a young, pre-fame Duane Allman), Scaggs embarked on a journey toward the success realized with his seventh album, Silk Degrees, in 1976. The album exemplified the melting pot of genres of AM music during that time, combining elements of pop, soul, disco and rock.

Silk Degrees played a significant role in defining a genre of soft rock that was meticulously performed and had more depth than it first appeared. Scaggs faced both a blessing and a curse after his most popular album, becoming pigeonholed and expected to replicate its sound and success.

More Top 40 hits followed over the next few years, but it wasn't until a brief mid-'90s rebound and then a more inspired one in the '10s that Scaggs returned creatively to his earliest achievements. Throughout his career, he has been one of popular music's most accomplished blue-eyed soul singers, conveying warmth and an intrinsic understanding of the material.