Bob Dylan Reveals ‘Rough and Rowdy Ways’ Track Listing

Bob Dylan announced the track listing for his upcoming album Rough and Rowdy Ways, which will be released on June 19.

His first collection of new songs since 2012’s Tempest includes the three recently released singles, “False Prophet,” “I Contain Multitudes” and “Murder Most Foul.” You can see the full list below.

Dylan released “Murder Most Foul” without any advance notice in March, noting in a brief statement, “Greetings to my fans and followers with gratitude for all your support and loyalty across the years. This is an unreleased song we recorded a while back that you might find interesting. Stay safe, stay observant and may God be with you.”

The album's cover photo was taken in 1964 at a long-gone club in London by photographer Ian Berry, now 86. Although he's not a massive Dylan fan, Berry told Rolling Stone it was a “great compliment” to be asked for use of the image. He added that he didn't ask permission to be in the club when he shot it.

Dylan was one of many artists who were forced to postpone summer touring plans as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, noting that dates were pulled “in the interest of public health and safety.” “We hope to be back out on the road at the earliest possible time, once we are confident that it is safe for both fans and concert staff," he said.

You can watch a brief trailer for the album below.

Bob Dylan, 'Rough and Rowdy Ways’ Track Listing

1. “I Contain Multitudes”

2. “False Prophet”

3. “My Own Version of You”

4. “I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You”

5. “Black Rider”

6. “Goodbye Jimmy Reed”

7. “Mother of Muses”

8. “Crossing the Rubicon”

9. “Key West”

10. “Murder Most Foul”